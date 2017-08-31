WWE Applies For Rock Trademark, Sting WWE Network Collection Intro, Dana Warrior

– A new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be available this coming Monday. You can see the intro for “Sting: The Icon­ Defined” above and below is the synopsis:

Sit down with Sting for WWE Network’s newest Collection. In an exclusive interview, “The Icon” himself looks back at a historic career and reflects on legendary rivals and memorable matches. A clash with Ric Flair put The Stinger on the map, the confidence to stand up to The nWo made him the franchise, and enshrinement into the WWE Hall of Fame made him an icon. Relive it all with this definitive look at the man called Sting.

– WWE filed to trademark The Rock’s name back on August 24th. The trademark is for use with clothing.

– WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior has a new blog up on the WWE Community website at this link, discussing the various events she worked during SummerSlam Week in New York City. She ended the blog with the following: