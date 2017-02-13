WWE Asks If Wyatt & Orton Are Destined To Clash At WrestleMania

While Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton vs. new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt should be official for WrestleMania 33, WWE is using some interesting language in their official WrestleMania 33 preview as they wonder if Orton vs. Wyatt will actually take place. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan wondered the same on Talking Smack last night, noting that we still have 7 weeks until the big show in Orlando.

WWE posted the following in their WrestleMania 33 preview, calling this a developing situation: