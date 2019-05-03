WWE Attitude Era Superstar Wants To Fight Brian Cage

Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock and new Impact World Champion Brian Cage teased a match on Twitter:

Let me help with the curiosity, the outlook is as follows… 100% probability of #snap #crackle and #pop followed by heavy precipitation from @MrGMSI_BCage as I stand over him as the new @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) April 30, 2019

A machine is man made, has faults and can only take so much. Sounds like it’s about time for #theworldsmostdangerousman to #breakthemachine — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) April 30, 2019