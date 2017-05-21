WWE Backlash Attendance Note, Opening Video Package For Tonight, Fatal 5 Way Promo
– Above is the opening video for tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.
– It’s worth noting that Tom Phillips did not announce attendance for tonight’s Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL in the opener as they usually do. No attendance was announced for last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event as well. Takeover also took place in the Allstate Arena and correspondents noted that the majority of the upper deck was tarped off.
– Below is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way main event at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt will do battle to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
The course of the #NewEra could change in the FIRST-EVER #ExtremeRules #Fatal5Way Match! #WWEBacklash @WWERollins @FinnBalor @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/pKWHV8S61w
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017