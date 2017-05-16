WWE Backlash Pre-show Match Announced
EXCLUSIVE: @WWEDillinger & @WWEDramaKing will clash during the #WWEBacklash Kickoff this Sunday, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Pwt9JVU7H0
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2017
In the video above, Renee Young announces that Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English will take place on the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show this Sunday from Chicago.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger