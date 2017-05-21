mojo-rawley

Mojo Rawley On Missing Backlash, WWE Backlash Pre-show Video, Matt Hardy On Tonight’s SD Tag Team Title Match

– Above is the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following on watching tonight’s Backlash match between Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos:

– Mojo Rawley, who won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 last month, tweeted the following about being off tonight’s Backlash pay-per-view:

