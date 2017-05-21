LIVE WWE BACKLASH RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Backlash Results – May 21, 2017

– The 2017 WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young welcoming us to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Rosenberg talks about being here for WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” last night and Booker talks about how rowdy the Chicago fans can get. He predicts it will be a very awesome night. Renee sends us to Dasha Fuentes backstage in the Social Media Lounge. She plugs tonight’s hashtags and will be joined by Sami Zayn later. Fans can submit questions with the #AskSami hashtag. We get a video hyping Shinsuke Nakamura’s SmackDown TV debut tonight.

– We go back to the panel and they discuss Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler. Booker praises Nakamura and says his entrance alone is worth the price of admission. Rosenberg says Nakamura has to get a win because of the hype. The announcers plug the WWE Network and the rest of the card. We see a segment from earlier in the week with Tye Dillinger and Aiden English, which set up tonight’s pre-show match. Back to the panel and James Ellsworth is out. James talks about how The Welcoming Committee has been dominating lately and how they’re confident about tonight’s six-woman match. Ellsworth’s goal is to get Carmella a SmackDown Women’s Title shot after her recent pins on Naomi. Ellsworth ends up leaving the panel as fans boo him. Rosenberg predicts The Welcoming Committee will win. We take another break and come back to discussion on Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin. Booker predicts Sami while Peter goes with Corbin. Renee agrees with Booker. We get a promo for tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Title match next. Erick Rowan comes walking out and everything gets quiet. Booker compliments Rowan on his new mask. Rowan just creeps everyone out and leaves without saying anything. Rosenberg predicts The Usos will retain tonight and Booker agrees.

– Dasha is backstage with Dolph Ziggler. He cuts another promo on Nakamura and their match tonight. Ziggler says Nakamura will not deliver tonight but he will. Ziggler reveals that they will be opening the pay-per-view. Ziggler says he’s going to put on a clinic and beat the living hell out of Nakamura. Ziggler says he feels really bad for all the fan boys who can’t wait to chant Nakamura’s name, and even worse for Nakamura. We get a promo for tonight’s WWE United States Title match and Rosenberg predicts it will be the match of the night. Booker calls it a dream match and says it will be a hell of a fight. Booker predicts Owens to retain but Rosenberg goes with AJ. We go backstage to the Social Media Lounge with Dasha Fuentes and Sami Zayn for some fan questions. Sami mentions how he’s wanted to get into the ring with Baron Corbin for a while now. We go back to the panel as Renee hypes the pre-show match and sends us to a break.

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Back from the break and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL and Byron Saxton. Fans start booing as Aiden English makes his way out with a mic and a spotlight. English sings and takes a shot at Chicago as the boos continue. English goes to perform an encore but Tye Dillinger’s music interrupts and out he comes to a pop.

The bell rings and we get some stalling. Fans boo English and pop for Tye. They lock up and go at it. English takes Dillinger down first. They tangle and trade holds but Dillinger gets the upperhand and taunts English as a “10” chant starts. English decks him and takes it to the corner. English mounts Tye in the corner and talks some trash but it backfires. English ends up pulling Dillinger into the top rope as Tye was arguing with the referee. English runs back in with a neckbreaker as he keeps control of Tye.

English wastes some time but launches himself into Tye in the corner. English poses as fans boo and we take a break.

Back from the break and English is still in control, keeping Tye grounded in the middle of the ring. Fans try to rally for Tye. English with knees before taking Tye back down. English sings while he has Tye grounded. Tye fights out and gets a 2 count. Tye with an atomic drop and chops. Tye kicks English in the face and nails a flying forearm. Tye with more offense as the crowd pops.

Dillinger mounts English in the corner and unloads as fans count to 10. Dillinger drops the knee pad but English rolls to the floor to escape. English ends up suckering Tye in and dropping him over the top rope. English goes to the top but Tye brings him to the mat. Dillinger goes back up but misses a top rope splash. English drops Tye on his face for a close 2 count. English gets frustrated and starts crying like he did a few weeks ago. English talks some trash and scoops Tye for a slam. English goes back to the top but misses on the way down. Tye side steps as English charges and hits the Tye Breaker for the win.

Winner: Tye Dillinger

– After the match, Dillinger stands tall as the “10” chants pick up.

– We go back to the panel for WWE Network plugs. Erick Rowan comes back and takes a seat this time. He places a sack on the table. He pulls his mask out and tries to put Rosenberg’s headset onto it but it won’t stay on. Rowan puts the sheep mask on and stares at Renee as she asks about his gameplan for tonight’s match with Luke Harper. Rowan creeps Rosenberg out again before just walking away. The panel discusses tonight’s main event next and Renee leads us to a video package and that’s it for the pre-show.

– The 2017 WWE Backlash pay-per-view opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go right to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Phillips shows us some of the international announce teams at ringside. Ziggler waits as fans start chanting for his opponent. The lights go out and they pop. The music finally hits and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop for his in-ring SmackDown TV debut.

Fans chant Nakamura’s name as they face off before the bell. Ziggler goes for Nakamura’s leg to start. Light back and forth action before breaking. They lock up and go to the corner. Ziggler with a cheap shot to the face. Nakamura comes back with a shot to the gut. They trade holds again and Ziggler takes control, taking Nakamura down by his arm. Nakamura turns it around and works on Ziggler’s arm. Nakamura mushes Ziggler in the face. Nakamura tells him to bring it. Ziggler charges but takes a knee to the gut. Nakamura with a knee drop.

Ziggler goes out for a breather but Nakamura brings him back in. Ziggler catches Nakamura with a neckbreaker. Ziggler with a cheap shot. Ziggler takes Nakamura down and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura gets up and charges but Ziggler nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Ziggler works Nakamura over and talks some trash but it backfires as Nakamura drops him with a kick to the face. Nakamura with more offense now as he makes his comeback. Nakamura ends up with Ziggler laying over the top in the corner. Nakamura with the big high knee for a 2 count.

Ziggler counters a suplex attempt and rolls Nakamura up but Nakamura turns that into a submission on the arm. Ziggler gets the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Ziggler counters again and drops Nakamura with a big DDT for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Nakamura. More back and forth. Ziggler blocks the Kinshasa and goes on to hit a Fame-asser for a 2 count. Ziggler poses and gets booed. Ziggler cranks up for the superkick but it’s blocked. Nakamura gets blocked and Ziggler hits another Zig Zag for a close 2 count.

More counters between the two. Nakamura with a knee to drop Ziggler and a kick to the back of the neck. Ziggler counters the exploder suplex again and superkicks Nakamura in the back of the neck. Ziggler crawls over and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth action. Nakamura drops Ziggler with a knee to the face. Nakamura goes to the top for a Kinshasa but Ziggler moves. Ziggler misses a superkick. Nakamura finally hits the inverted exploder. Fans pop as Nakamura prepares to put Ziggler away. Nakamura nails the Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura celebrates as his music hits and fans sing along. We go to replays. Nakamura bows and makes his exit greeting fans on the way to the back.

– Back from a break and we see AJ Styles backstage warming up.

– The announcers hype the next match and lead us to the latest “Fashion Files” video from last Tuesday’s SmackDown.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Breezango vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and out comes Tyler Breeze with Fandango as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next.

Jimmy Uso starts off with Fandango. Fandango with a headlock after striking first. Fandango ducks a clothesline and takes Uso down with a scissors. Breeze tags in next, still wearing his janitor disguise, mop and all. Fans chant for him to mop. Breeze with comedy here as Uso goes down when trying to charge. Breeze keeps Jimmy away with the mop. Jey Uso tags in and drops Breeze with a big right. Jey snaps the mop in two as fans boo.

Jey climbs to the top for a splash but Breeze rolls out of the way. Jey comes back down and climbs to the other top turnbuckle. Breeze rolls again. Jey climbs down and goes for another corner but Breeze rolls again. And again. Breeze suckers Jey in and nails a big kick for a close 2 count. Fandango tags in for a bit of double teaming. Jey decks him and knocks Breeze off the apron. Jimmy tags in and works over Fandango now. Fandango stops a roll-up and dances over Uso’s face. Fandango with a leg drop and a 2 count. Fandango keeps Uso grounded now. Breeze comes back to the apron and he’s wearing another disguise, this time as an old lady with a cane.

Fans chant “let’s go grandma” as Breeze tags in. Jey nails her to boos but Breeze comes right back for a pop. Grandma Breeze with a Bronco Buster. Uso comes right back with a big kick as The Usos take back control. Uso tosses the night gown onto JBL. Uso ends up going for a splash but he hits the turnbuckle as Breeze moves. Fandango gets a tag and unloads on both of the champions.

Uso blocks a shot but Fandango kicks him in the head for a close 2 count. Jey misses another splash in the corner. Fandango with a DDT for another close pin attempt. Breeze tags in and they double team Uso but he counters and fights back. Jimmy tags in and they hit a big double team on Breeze but he still kicks out. More back and forth. Breeze gets a very close 2 count on Jey with the Unprettier. The Usos end up sending Breeze over the barrier into the crowd after he leaps off the apron onto them. Fandango comes off the apron and takes Uso out. Fandango brings it back into the ring and goes to the top but Jey pushes him off and Jimmy kicks him for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos recover and take their titles as we go to replays. Breezango recovers as The Usos leave with the titles.

