LIVE WWE BACKLASH RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Backlash Results – May 6, 2018

Welcome to the WWE Backlash pre-show, and we are live on the WWE Network. Renee Young, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg consist of the panel. There were several video packages shown to highlight all of the matches on the card.

Pre-Show Match: Ruby Riott defeated Bayley

Welcome to the Backlash PPV! We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place tonight. Our opening contest is…

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz

They lock up to begin the match and do some chain wrestling. Rollins caught him with a drop kick then some chops. Rollins sent him into the corner and connected with a clothesline. However, Miz then knocked Seth off the apron with a big boot. Back in the ring, Miz landed some chops and a knee strike to the gut of Seth. Miz with some knee strikes to the back of the champ. Rollins rolled him up for 2 then missed a superkick and Miz connected with a planting DDT for 2. Rollins fought back with some strikes and sent Miz face first into the turnbuckle. Rollins with the sling blade then clotheslines him to the floor followed up by a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Rollins missed a spring board move and Miz went for his finisher but Rollins rolled him up for 2. Rollins with the blockbuster off the middle rope for 2. Miz went for the Figure Four but Rollins kicked his way out of it. Rollins with a forearm strike then a springboard clothesline. Miz knocked Rollins off the apron and to the floor. Back in the ring, Miz went for a crossbody but Rollins caught him and landed a powerslam for 2. Rollins went to the top rope and hit a frog splash off the top rope for 2. Rollins went for the Stomp but Miz rolled out of the ring and chased him around. Rollins clotheslines him and went for an outside dive but Miz caught him with a forearm strike. Miz went for a DDT on the apron but Rollins blocked it. Miz with a big boot and they exchange strikes on the apron. Back in the ring, Miz locked in the Figure Four Leg Lock but Rollins reversed it and Miz let go. Miz went for it again but Rollins blocked and they exchanged chops. Miz with a big boot and a head kick by Rollins to follow. Miz connected with the Skull Crushing Finale for 2. Miz went to the top rope but Rollins ran up and met him and hit a superplex. Miz blocked the second one and hit the Skull Crushing Finale for 2. Miz went for his finisher off the second rope but Rollins landed some elbows. Rollins missed the Stomp and Miz rolled him up but Rollins got out and hit the Stomp for the win.

Winner: Rollins – Still IC Champ

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax © vs. Alexa Bliss

Bliss with several quick strikes and kicks to Jax to start things off. Jax bent the arm of Bliss backwards then hit a splash in the corner followed by a hip toss and another splash. Jax is fired up. Back in the ring, Bliss kicked the leg from under Jax and caught her with a head kick followed by a right hand. Bliss with stomps to the back of Jax then some slaps. Jax fought back but missed a backsplash and Jax with another flurry of strikes. Jax went for a samoan drop but Bliss held onto the ropes and went for a guillotine choke but Jax rammed her into the corner. Jax with a series of elbows then a back toss off the middle rope. Jax with a big clothesline and another toss around the ring. Jax with a splash in the corner then went to the middle rope but Bliss knocked her over the top rope and fell to the floor. Bliss with a DDT onto the steel steps. Back in the ring, Bliss covered Jax for 2. Jax caught Bliss and went for a samoan drop off the middle rope but Bliss blocked and hit a shoulder block to the back of the new of Jax for 2. Bliss went to the top rope and went for her finisher but Jax caught her and connected with the samoan drop for the win.

Winner: Jax – Still Raw Women’s Champ

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy © vs. Randy Orton

They lock up and Orton knocks him down with a shoulder block for 1. Hardy with a jaw breaker and a drop kick followed by another one through the ropes. Hardy hit a flying clothesline off the apron. Back in the ring, Hardy caught him with an elbow but Orton knocked him down from the top rope. Orton with some uppercuts that sent Hardy to the floor. Hardy ran and jumped off the steel steps onto Orton then landed some right hands. Orton sent him into the steel steps then a back suplex three times onto the barricade. Orton sent him back into the ring and stomped the limbs of the champion. Orton with a front suplex onto the top rope and locked in a headlock. Hardy fought out of it and hit Whisper in the Wind. As Hardy was making his comeback, Orton landed a powerslam for 2. Hardy knocked him into the corner and went for a double drop kick but Orton connected with a big boot. Orton went for the second rope DDT and hit it. Orton went for the RKO but Hardy hit the Twist of Fate. Hardy went to the top rope and hit the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winner: Hardy – Still U.S Champ

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Winner:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella © vs. Charlotte Flair

Winner:

WWE Title No DQ Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Winner:

Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Winner:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Winner:

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.