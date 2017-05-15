WWE Backlash Theme, Superstars Added To RAW Intro Video, The New Day – FYE (Photo)

– Above is the updated WWE RAW opening video with RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose added.

– “Highway” by Bleeker is the official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

– As seen below, FYE stores will be releasing exclusive Bleacher Creatures figures on The New Day in two weeks. FYE previously had success with New Day merchandise as they sold the Booty-O’s cereal and store-exclusive Funko figures.