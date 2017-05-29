WWE Begins Kurt Angle Scandal Storyline (Video)
Published On 05/29/2017 | News
On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Corey Graves left the announce booth after receiving a text message. Graves met up with General Manager Kurt Angle backstage and showed Angle the texts. The texts revealed that somebody has information that could “ruin” Angle and make him a disgrace to the WWE.
You can check out footage of the segment below:
.@WWEGraves seems to have found some scandalous information about @WWE #RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle… pic.twitter.com/JpFnmu6IVo
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2017