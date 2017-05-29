kurt-angle4

WWE Begins Kurt Angle Scandal Storyline (Video)

On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Corey Graves left the announce booth after receiving a text message. Graves met up with General Manager Kurt Angle backstage and showed Angle the texts. The texts revealed that somebody has information that could “ruin” Angle and make him a disgrace to the WWE.

You can check out footage of the segment below:

