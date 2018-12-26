WWE Billing John Cena Differently For Live Events

Returning to the ring for the first time since WWE Super-Show Down on October 6, John Cena gears up for action in a series of WWE live events beginning tonight at Madison Square Garden.

For some of these events, WWE is billing the 16-time world champion as “Legendary John Cena.” To promote his appearance tonight, the official website of MSG states: “LEGENDARY JOHN CENA RETURNS TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN!”

He’s also being billed as “Legendary John Cena” in this advertisement for WWE’s live event in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday — he will appear on “Miz TV.”