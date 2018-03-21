WWE Botches Graphic On Smackdown Live (Photo), Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

– WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced a Fatal 4 Way for next week’s show on the WWE Network that will see TJP vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa.

– As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, AJ Styles sit ringside for the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. When WWE was introducing Styles, the wrong graphic aired next to his name.