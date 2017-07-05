WWE-Bound International Wrestling Star Announces Departure From Promotion

Kairi Hojo, one of the elite woman wrestlers in the world, should be reporting to the WWE Performance Center soon after signing a contract with WWE in March.

Hojo, real name Kaori Housako, 28, announced on Saturday at a Stardom show in Japan that she is leaving the promotion. She never mentioned WWE because wrestlers are not allowed to say they are going to WWE until WWE announces it first.

WWE was after both Hojo and Stardom’s top star, Io Shirai. Shirai was brought to Orlando not that long ago to train, which was not supposed to go public but due to a communications issue, was briefly mentioned on WWE.com.

According to F4WOnline.com, Shirai hasn’t signed with WWE at this point.

Hojo has wrestled for just over five years and was an Olympic hopeful in yachting before getting into pro wrestling. She had worked a few shows for Lucha Underground but was not under contract with the promotion.