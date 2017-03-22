bad-blood

WWE Bringing Back Pay-Per-View Event, Kevin Owens Comments On Jim Cornette At WWE Hall of Fame

– It was announced to the live crowd at Tuesday night’s WWE Smackdown Live that the Bad Blood PPV would be returning on July 9th as a RAW-exclusive PPV event. This will be the first Bad Blood PPV since 2004 and it will take place in Hartford, CT.

– Regarding Jim Cornette inducting the Rock and Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame, Kevin Owens responded to the news with the following:

Cornette and Owens have history with Cornette being critical about Owens.

