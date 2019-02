It appears that WWE hasn’t decided yet on an opponent for Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE is currently talking about having Bryan’s opponent be someone that hasn’t been active much on television lately.

The following names are being speculated as Bryan’s potential opponent:

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens

Kurt Angle

John Cena

Batista

Undertaker

At this time, WWE apparently isn’t planning to have Kofi Kingston as Bryan’s opponent.