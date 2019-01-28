WWE Called Out Over Nia Jax – Men’s Royal Rumble, Shane Helms Returning To WWE

– Boxing promoter Lou DiBella called out WWE over using Nia Jax in the men’s Royal Rumble match:

– Justin LaBar is reporting that Shane “Hurricane” Helms is returning to WWE in a backstage producer role. Triple H had recently spoken about about hiring more talents in producer roles.

