WWE Called Out Over Nia Jax – Men’s Royal Rumble, Shane Helms Returning To WWE

– Boxing promoter Lou DiBella called out WWE over using Nia Jax in the men’s Royal Rumble match:

Consider, the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows that 2/3rds of victims of spousal violence report that the perpetrator had been drinking. I didn’t read the whole study, but I’m pretty sure pro-wrestling didn’t appear in the stats. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) January 28, 2019

Pro wrestling is not “the” or even “a” cause of violence against women. Never said that. Don’t think a woman, whether Nia or someone less physically imposing, should be televised taking four finishing moves from a male wrestler. Last I’m saying on this. — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) January 28, 2019

– Justin LaBar is reporting that Shane “Hurricane” Helms is returning to WWE in a backstage producer role. Triple H had recently spoken about about hiring more talents in producer roles.