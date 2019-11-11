WWE Called Out Over WCW Claim, Luke Harper Praised

– Former WCW announcer David Penzer called out WWE for providing inaccurate information about WCW in a clip from the new Table For 3 episode:

– During his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Arn Anderson gave praise to Luke Harper:

“He’s a throwback to the days when a top heel knew what his job was. And was job was to feature the guy in the ring with him and make him a star,” Arn explained. “Luke Harper is one of those guys and he’s big enough, and he’s rugged enough that he can make you believe anything he wants to. I just think a guy like that has so much value because he’s a big guy who doesn’t work like a big guy, if that makes any sense.”

