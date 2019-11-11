WWE Called Out Over WCW Claim, Luke Harper Praised

– Former WCW announcer David Penzer called out WWE for providing inaccurate information about WCW in a clip from the new Table For 3 episode:

.@shanemcmahon describes the evening he told the #WCW roster that the once-mighty empire had been acquired by WWE on an all-new #TableFor3 streaming TONIGHT after #Raw on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/hFzjk1u7Y2 — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2019

This is inaccurate. There was an announcement made online the WCW website, a few days before Nitro, that WWE had purchased the company. We had no details of our future when Shane addressed us but we did know that the company had been sold. https://t.co/xC3GGO8R44 — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) November 11, 2019

– During his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Arn Anderson gave praise to Luke Harper:

“He’s a throwback to the days when a top heel knew what his job was. And was job was to feature the guy in the ring with him and make him a star,” Arn explained. “Luke Harper is one of those guys and he’s big enough, and he’s rugged enough that he can make you believe anything he wants to. I just think a guy like that has so much value because he’s a big guy who doesn’t work like a big guy, if that makes any sense.”