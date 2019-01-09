WWE Canceled Plans For Lars Sullivan To Wrestle This Week, Ruby Riott, RAW

— After the McMahon family shook things up on Raw last month with a game-changing announcement, the pieces started to fall into place when it was confirmed that six NXT standouts would be arriving to the Raw and SmackDown LIVE brands.

Among the fresh new faces are Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic), EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan.

Cross worked this past week’s SmackDown house show loop, whereas EC3 and Evans worked dark matches before Raw in Orlando, Florida. Heavy Machinery also got some ring time as they beat The Colons in a dark match after SmackDown LIVE went off the air last night in Jacksonville, Florida. As for Sullivan, he was backstage at both Raw and SmackDown LIVE but wasn’t used.

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, EC3 replaced Sullivan in the dark match against Hawkins. Sullivan was then scheduled to wrestle a dark match at SmackDown LIVE, but that got canceled too. Pollock could not confirm why WWE held off Sullivan from wrestling.

WWE continued to hype Sullivan’s debut this week on Raw and SmackDown LIVE but has yet to confirm a start date or brand for him or any of the other five.

