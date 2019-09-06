WWE Cancels Live Event Due To Severe Weather

WWE announced the following:

WWE LIVE IN HALIFAX, CANCELLED DUE TO EXPECTED SEVERE WEATHER

STAMFORD, Conn., September 5, 2019 – Due to expected severe weather and hazardous conditions this weekend; WWE has cancelled Saturday’s live event at the Halifax Forum. WWE takes the safety of its fans and Superstars seriously and urges caution to all in the area. All tickets purchased for the Halifax event will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded over the next several days. All tickets purchased at the Halifax Forum can be refunded Monday-Friday 9:30am-4:30pm at the Halifax Forum Box Office.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement regarding Hurricane Dorian:

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to approach Nova Scotia on Saturday. Strong easterly winds will develop Saturday morning with gusts currently forecast to reach 80 to 100 km/h during the late morning and into the afternoon.

Later on Saturday, Dorian is forecast to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia, and winds around the storm may reach hurricane strength over some portions of the province.