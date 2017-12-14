WWE Cancels Live Event In Edmonton, Canada

WWE was scheduled to hold a live event at the Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, Alberta Canada on 2/9/18. However, it was canceled after new regulations banning all forms of combat sports were enacted by the city’s council following the death of boxer Tim Hague in June in a fight in Edmonton.

The Rogers Place website announced the cancellation with the following announcement:

“Following new guidelines established by Edmonton’s city council, WWE’s event on Friday, February 9 at Rogers Place has been postponed. The WWE is working closely with the local Commission, and hope to return with their sports entertainment events to Edmonton in the near future.”