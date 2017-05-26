WWE Cancels NXT Event In Manchester, England Next Month
Following the aftermath of the terrorist attack outside the Manchester Arena as fans exited an Ariana Grande concert earlier this week, WWE issues the following:
“Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena, and giving fans who purchased tickets to the show a full refund and offering them the option to receive a free ticket at point of purchase to the NXT show on Wednesday, June 7 at First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Our Superstars will be in Manchester on June 6 visiting with those affected by the tragedy and WWE is making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.
We look forward to returning to the Manchester Arena on Monday, November 6 for Raw and Tuesday, November 7 for SmackDown Live.”
WWE statement pic.twitter.com/BSJUP0vGby
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 26, 2017