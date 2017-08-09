WWE Cancels Online Series, Shinsuke Nakamura Fan Video, Lana On Charlotte Flair Laughing At Her

– Lana continues to tweet about her loss to Charlotte Flair on this week’s WWE SmackDown from Toronto. She posted this clip of Flair laughing at her and wrote, “They laugh at me for trying & then wonder why I’m a mean girl? If I don’t stand up & fight for myself who will ? @WWE #Ravishing”

– Cathy Kelley revealed on Twitter that the WWE NXT Insider online show is no more. WWE produced 6 episodes of the recap & preview show, beginning on June 28th. The show also featured exclusive interviews with NXT Superstars, a NXT Stock Watch segment and more. The past three episodes featured special hosts for the Stock Watch segments – Bleacher Report’s Matt Camp, Nigel McGuinness and Sam Roberts. Cathy had been hosting the videos while Christy St. Cloud handled backstage interviews.

– As noted, the dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in Toronto saw Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in tag team action. As seen below, Nakamura had a post-match laugh with the ringside crowd after using a fan’s phone to take a selfie, then acting like he was stealing the phone.