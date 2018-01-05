WWE Cancels Upcoming 205 Live Show

WWE was scheduled to hold a 205 Live event at the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI on January 19th. However, the arena has announced that the event has been canceled:

“WWE 205 Live Tour scheduled for Friday, January 19th at 7:30 PM at the Ryan Center on the campus of the University of Rhode Island has been cancelled. All tickets for the Friday, January 19th show at the Ryan Center show will be fully refunded.

The Ryan Center Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am – 2pm. Questions may be directed to 401-788-3021.”

Here are the matches that were announced for the show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match with Special Guest Referee Nia Jax

Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander

Special Attraction Match

‘Woken’ Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

Hideo Itami vs. Gentlemen Jack Gallagher