WWE Champion vs. IWGP Champion Set For IPW Event

History will be made on Wednesday, January 17th at an IPW event. The historic match was announced by IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, who tweeted out a graphic that advertises himself against WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne for the event.
This marks the first time that a WWE and IWGP Champion are booked to face each other.
Have no idea if this has ever happened.
But for my knowledge, this will be the the first time a WWE champion & a IWGP Champion will be in the same ring at the same time. pic.twitter.com/A6KVSaLySg
— ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 8, 2018