WWE Champion vs. IWGP Champion Set For IPW Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

History will be made on Wednesday, January 17th at an IPW event. The historic match was announced by IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, who tweeted out a graphic that advertises himself against WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne for the event.

This marks the first time that a WWE and IWGP Champion are booked to face each other.

