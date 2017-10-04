WWE Championship Match Announced For Payback PPV
Published On 04/10/2017 | News
The first-ever “House of Horrors” match will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view with WWE Champion Randy Orton defending against former champion Bray Wyatt.
Wyatt appeared on tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW and announced that the red brand is his new home. He then announced the match for Payback but WWE has not announced Orton coming to RAW as of this writing. The match at Payback could be a RAW vs. SmackDown match.
Below is the updated card for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose:
House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville