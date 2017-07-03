WWE Championship Match Official For WrestleMania 33
Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on tonight’s SmackDown. Orton will get his shot at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card coming out of SmackDown:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley and others TBA