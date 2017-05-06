WWE Changes Great Balls of Fire Logo (Photos)

WWE has already changed the Great Balls of Fire logo that was first seen during a promotional video at Sunday night’s Extreme Rules PPV.

After many fans noted that the logo resembled male genitalia, WWE quickly made a new logo which is currently featured on the company’s website. This is actually the 3rd logo WWE has used for the event.

You can see all three logos below:

BREAKING: @WWE to return to Dallas (July 9th) at the @AACenter for a new themed PPV titled, WWE – Great Balls Of Fire #WWEdallas pic.twitter.com/zUvikokEN7 — WWE Dallas (@WWE_Dallas) April 28, 2017