WWE Changes Great Balls of Fire Logo (Photos)

Published On 06/05/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News, Specials

WWE has already changed the Great Balls of Fire logo that was first seen during a promotional video at Sunday night’s Extreme Rules PPV.

After many fans noted that the logo resembled male genitalia, WWE quickly made a new logo which is currently featured on the company’s website. This is actually the 3rd logo WWE has used for the event.

You can see all three logos below:

