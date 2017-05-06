WWE Changes Great Balls of Fire Logo (Photos)

WWE has already changed the Great Balls of Fire logo that was first seen during a promotional video at Sunday night’s Extreme Rules PPV.
After many fans noted that the logo resembled male genitalia, WWE quickly made a new logo which is currently featured on the company’s website. This is actually the 3rd logo WWE has used for the event.
You can see all three logos below:
BREAKING: @WWE to return to Dallas (July 9th) at the @AACenter for a new themed PPV titled, WWE – Great Balls Of Fire #WWEdallas pic.twitter.com/zUvikokEN7
— WWE Dallas (@WWE_Dallas) April 28, 2017
Le logo de #WWEGBOF porte bien son nom 😂 pic.twitter.com/zTmWI0ODtT
— Math Tout Puissant (@BrokenMath) June 5, 2017
If @MarkHunt1974 doesn't corner @SamoaJoe in his match against @BrockLesnar, I'll be disappointed. 😂 #WWEGBOF #RAW pic.twitter.com/RazTbihpKj
— NXTFanNation (@NXTFanNation) June 5, 2017