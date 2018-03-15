WWE Changes The Name of The Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal, Statement Included

As noted, the WWE has announced that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal would take place at WrestleMania 34. The match is a female version of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Since that announcement, there was a lot of fan backlash over the name of the match. Thus, some WWE fans are taking it a step further as a petition has surfaced online to try and get WWE to change the name of the match. The petition has been signed by over 4000 people.

In an update, WWE has decided to change the name of the Fabulous Moolah battle royal at Wrestlemania 34. WWE issued the following statement on Thursday:

“After further consideration, we believe it’s best to proceed with the name ‘WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.’ What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE’s unwavering commitment to the Women’s Division.”