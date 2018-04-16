WWE Changes The Undertaker’s Opponent At Greatest Royal Rumble Again

WWE issued the following:

In a stunning turn of events, The Undertaker will battle Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27.

Originally, the Casket Match was set to be between the two Superstars, but Lana asked for The Bulgarian Brute to be removed from the grisly bout, and he was replaced with Chris Jericho, as The Ravishing Russian expressed concern over her husband taking on The Demon of Death Valley. And for good reason.

After all, the Casket Match undoubtedly belongs to The Undertaker, as The Deadman has claimed victory in several of these harrowing contests, wherein a Superstar only wins when he gets his opponent into the casket and closes the lid.

However, now it appears that Lana’s faith in the tremendous ability of her husband has won out, and she has changed her mind. She explained, via tweet, that WWE officials have granted her request to allow Rusev to compete against The Phenom at the Greatest Royal Rumble event after all.

After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR ! #RusevCrush ! Have a Happy Rusev Day ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2018

Rusev is world-class Superstar, but does he have what it takes to overcome The Undertaker at his own game? Find out which of the two iconic Superstars will walk out and which will be carried out in a casket at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST. The event streams live on the award-winning WWE Network with a tune-in time of 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, and with a special, one-hour Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. It will be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East with regional broadcast information forthcoming, and tickets will be available Friday, April 13.