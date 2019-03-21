WWE Changing Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Match?, Update On New WWE HQ

– Wrestle Votes noted the following about Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35:

From a source: Angle vs Corbin is being “reconsidered”. WWE did not expect this type of negative reaction, and thus, they don’t want such a negative feel to Kurt’s final contest. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 21, 2019

– As previously noted, WWE is moving the corporate headquarters to a different location in Stamford, CT. The lease is for 16 and 1/2 years with five different five year options afterwards. WWE’s rent for the new location will be $19,100,809 per year for the first five years and then increase to $20,972,932 in the 6th year and $22,735,955 in the 11th year. The belief is that WWE will be selling the current headquarters known as Titan Tower.