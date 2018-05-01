WWE Claims Daniel Bryan Is Not Medically Cleared To Compete

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre on the USA Network, Daniel Bryan didn’t appear on the show. It was noted on the show that Bryan is not currently cleared to wrestle due to doctors being concerned about a potential chest infection.

It’s been well documented that at last Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong left Bryan with several nasty looking chest welts after their brawl in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if Bryan is really waiting to be cleared to return to in-ring action. His match with Big Cass is still scheduled for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.