WWE Clash of Champions Results – September 15, 2019

We are in Charlotte, North Carolina. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Jonathan Coachman. He is joined by David Otunga, Charly Caruso, and Booker T.

They run through the card for Clash of Champions.

We take a look at the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. We have a video package.

Charly asks if anyone has an issue that Sasha feels she should be first in line. Otunga says that she came back and took that spot. She saw what Becky was doing and Sasha wants that spot. Booker says he does not know why Sasha was gone, but to be the biggest thing after four months says a lot. Otunga says that this was calculated by Sasha. Coachman asks if Sasha thought about what Becky did to get where she is. Booker says Sasha probably thought to come back to reclaim what was hers.

We take a look at the WWE Championship Match between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton. We have a video package.

Kofi Kingston and Big E are in the back and Charly asks them about their title matches. Big E says the only revival they respect is under a tent with fire and brimstone and the Good Book. Charly asks about Xavier Woods. Xavier shows up and he says the Revival needed to come to Smackdown to get their attention. He was out for a month and they have their attention. The Revival will find out why that is not a good thing.. Charly asks Kofi about having to face Randy Orton. Kofi says he feels good and he feels ready. It will be one on one. There will be no outside interference. Last week, Randy tried to get inside his head and it failed. Kofi says he got to relive one of the greatest moments of his career when he put Randy through a table. Kofi vows to remain the WWE Champion while Woods says him and Big E will remain Tag Team Champions.

Coach asks Booker about the New Day’s confidence and whether they are overconfident. Booker says you have to feel that you are the best. Otunga says they have backed it up.

It is time to take a look at the No Disqualification Match between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan. We have a video package.

Charly asks about Roman’s mental state. Booker says Erick Rowan has always been the second fiddle who did all of the work. Rowan has shown that he is intelligent and there will be good action tonight. Charly asks Booker if he is defending him, but Booker says that Rowan wants to be the person you always talk about. Otunga says he respects Rowan wanting to get out from under Bryan’s shadow, but he does not agree iwth the methods. Booker says if you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying. Coach says if you want make a name for yourself, you go after a big name.

We go to Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Dio Maddin for our first match.

Match Number One: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak versus Lince Dorado versus Humberto Carrillo

Gulak drop kicks Carrillo and then he goes after Dorado. Dorado and Carrillo with punches and a series of double drop kicks to Gulak. Carrillo with a springboard arm drag to Drew. Drew trips Humberto and pulls him to the floor. Dorado with a drop kick through the ropes and then he hits a springboard cross body onto Gulak and Humberto. Dorado with a rana off the ringside barrier to Carrillo. Drew pushes Dorado off the turnbuckles onto the top rope. Drew with an Irish whip and Carrillo floats over. Carrillo with a cross body to Gulak for a near fall.

Carrillo with a wrist lock. Carrillo goes to the ropes but Gulak with a wrist lock take down from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Gulak with an arm bar. Drew holds on to the arm bar on Carrillo. Carrillo with forearms and a bicycle kick that sends Gulak into the corner. Dorado with an enzuigiri to Carrillo followed by a cross body to Carrillo for a near fall. Gulak backs Dorado into the corner. Gulak hits a gutbuster for a near fall. Gulak with a half nelson followed by a knee. Dorado with a springboard back kick to Gulak. Humberto with a boot in the corner followed by a rolling drop kick. Carrillo with a splash and snap mare to Gulak followed by a drop kick. Carrillo iwth a moonsault for a near fall.

Humberto with a handspring Japanese arm drag and he sends Gulak to the floor. Carrillo kicks Dorado and Dorado ends up on Gulak’s shoulders. Carrillo with a twisting plancha onto Gulak and Dorado. Carrillo sends Dorado into the ring and Carrillo goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall when Gulak breaks up the cover. Gulak sends Carrillo into the turnbuckles. Gulak puts Carrillo onto the turnbuckles and tries for a superplex but Carrillo knocks Gulak to the floor. Gulak gets his feet up on a moonsault but Carrillo sees it and is able to grap the legs and he puts Gulak in a Sharpshooter. Dorado with an Octopus on Carrillo but Gulak throws Dorado into Carrillo for a near fall.

Dorado with a rollup on Gulak followed by one from Humberto on Dorado. Gulak with a rollup on Carrillo. Gulak clotheslines Carrillo after a super kick from Carrillo to Dorado and all three men are down. Carrillo is up first and Dorado with a jaw breaker and chops. Humberto with chops and Dorado puts Carrillo on the turnbuckles. Drew pulls Dorado off and then he sets for a superplex on Carrillo. Dorado is sent into the corner and he drop kicks Carrillo. Dorado with a super kick to Gulak. Dorado with a Frankensteiner to Carrillo. Dorado misses the shooting star press and Carrillo with a springbard kick. Carrillo with an Aztec Press to Dorado but Gulak sends Carrillo into the ring post.

Gulak with a rollup and bridge on Dorado for the three count.

Winner: Drew Gulak (retains Championship)

We talk about the Smackdown Women’s Match between Charlotte Flair and Bayley. We have a video package.

Sarah Schreiber is in the interview area with Sasha Banks and Bayley and they are asked why they are so calm. Sasha and Bayley mock the question. Sasha says she came back to reclaim her role as the Boss. Bayley says she is fighting to keep the title as a champion who does it for the right reasons.

We go to the ring and your announcers are Corey Graves, Renee Young, and Michael Cole.

Match Number Two: United States Championship Match: AJ Styles versus Cedric Alexander

Alexander with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. AJ rolls to the floor and he hits a flip dive onto Styles. Alexander sends Styles into the ring and Cedric sets for the Neuralizer and hits it but Styles kicks out. Alexander with chops but Styles sends him to the apron. Alexander with an enzuigiri but he takes too long to set for a springboard move and AJ drops Cedric on the turnbuckles. AJ with a brainbuster on the apron. AJ sets for a Styles Clash on the floor and hits it. AJ sends Cedric back into the ring and he pulls Cedric up. AJ gets Cedric up for an Ushigoroshi.

Alexander with a chop but Styles kicks Alexander and applies the Calf Crusher. Cedric gets to the ropes to force AJ to break the hold. AJ kicks Cedric in the ribs. AJ tries to kick Cedric but Cedric blocks the kick and he hits a back elbow. Cedric with a slingshot flatliner for a near fall. Styles with a reverse DDT and then he goes to the apron. Styles sets for the Phenomenal Forearm and hits it. Styles sets for the Styles Clash and hits it for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Styles attacks Alexander and Gallows and Anderson make their way to the ring. Gallows with a boot and Anderson with punches.

Coach asks if tonight is the night for Braun to win the Universal Title. Otunga says this is for the most richest prize on Raw. He mentions the issue of being partners at the start of the show and then they are opponents. Charly asks what is worse, for them to retain or if they lose the tag titles. Booker says they need to unite for the same purpose in the tag title match and then rip each other apart. Booker picks Braun to win tonight.

We see Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman walk in the back as we get ready for the pay per view to being.

We are in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match Number One: Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins versus Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Braun and Roode start things off and they lock up and Strowman sends Roode to the mat. Roode with a waist lock into a side head lock. Roode is sent into his corner by Strowman. Ziggler tags in and Roode tries to distract Strowman. Ziggler with a sleeper but Strowman escapes and he hits a running boot to Ziggler. Strowman with a splash in the corner and Rollins tags in. Strowman sends Rolllins into the corner for a forearm and Strowman with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Ziggler lands on his feet and connects with an elbow. Roode tags in and Rollins kicks Roode and sends Ziggler to the floor. Rollins with punches and chops. Rollins knocks Ziggler off the apron and Roode with a Northern Lariat.

Rollins is sent to the floor and Roode distracts the referee to allow Ziggler to hit a hesitation DDT on the floor. Roode sends Rollins into the ringside barrier and then Roode sends Rollins back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Roode sends Rollins into the turnbuckles and Ziggler tags in and punches Rollins in the midsection. Ziggler with a sleeper and Rollins gets back to his feet and he hits a jawbreaker. Ziggler with a Fameasser for a near fall. Roode tags in and punchs Rollins and then chops Rollins. Roode with a suplex for a near fall. Roode chokes Rollins in the ropes and Ziggler punches Rollins from the floor. Roode goes to the turnbuckles. Roode misses Rollins off the turnbuckles and Rollins punches Ziggler. Rollins with a blockbuster and both men are down. Ziggler tags in and Rollins catches Ziggler and Ziggler counters into a sunset flip for a near fall. Ziggler with a sleeper.

Ziggler sends Rollins to the mat and then Rollins blocks a hesitation DDT and turns it into a Falcon Arrow. Strowman tags in and hits a series of splashes into the corner. Strowman with an Irish whip and splash to Ziggler. Strowman goes to the floor and hits running shoulder tackles on Roode and Ziggler on the floor. Strowman with a splash to Ziggler but Ziggler rakes the eyes. Roode makes the tag and Strowman goes shoulder first into the ring post. Ziggler with a super kick but Strowman avoids the Glorious DDT. Rollins tags in and hits a springboard knee and a super kick. Ziggler trips Rollins and Rollins avoids a Glorious DDT to hit Slingblade on Roode and then Rollins with a suicide dive to Ziggler.

Roode with a spinebuater after avoiding a springboard move from Rollins. Roode gets a near fall. Roode signals for the GLORIOUS DDT but Strowman with a shoulder tackle to Roode and it sends Rollins into the turnbuckles. Ziggler sends Strowman to the floor. Roode with a GLORIOUS DDT for the three count.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (New Champions)

Braun Strowman is asked by Charly Caruso about the Universal Title Match. Braun says he did not lose the tag titles, it was Seth. Seth will lose later tonight. Seth is on a losing streak and it will continue later tonight.

Kayla Braxton is in the interview area with Becky Lynch. Becky says that Braun is wrong because her and Seth will still be champions. Becky is asked about Sasha and if the Man has met her match. Sasha is the one who has to prove herself. Becky says we are not talking about NXT or four years ago. Becky says Sasha hit her with the chair. It does not get any bigger than this. Becky says the man comes around tonight.

Match Number Two: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley versus Charlotte Flair

Charlotte with a boot for a near fall and Bayley rolls to the floor to stop Charlotte’s momentum. Charlotte goes to the floor and Bayley gets back into the ring. Charlotte with chops to Bayley. Bayley escapes a slam attempt and Bayley sends Charlotte to the mat. Charlotte with a kick to the knee and a back drop slam. Charlotte gets a near fall. Bayley returns to the floor and Charlotte sends Bayley into the ringside barrier. Charlotte sends Bayley into the ringside barrier one more time. Charlotte gets a near fall.

Charlotte runs Bayley into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders. Charlotte with a forearm and then Charlotte with a knee drop to the leg on the ropes. Charlotte sets for the figure four leg lock but Bayley with an inside cradle for a near fall. Charllotte with a boot to the head. The referee holds Charlotte back and then Bayley sends Charlotte into the exposed turnbuckle for the three count.

Winner: Bayley (retains Championship)

We take a look at Shane McMahon firing Kevin Owens on Smackdown.

Match Number Three: Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) versus The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Woods and Wilder start things off and Dawson grabs at Woods’ knee and Wilder goes after the leg but Woods avoids it. Woods with punches but Dawson goes after Woods again and Wilder kicks Woods in the knee. Woods with a chop to Wilder while Big E clotheslines Dawson on the floor. Woods with a chop to Wilder. Big E makes the tag and Woods with a back heel kick. Big E with a UranagE for a near fall. Big E pulls Wilder over the apron and BIg E with a series of forearms and then he gets ready for a splash on the apron but Woods is pulled off the apron by Dawson.

Big E is distracted and Wilder with a flying clothesline off the apron. Wilder sends Big E back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Wilder with a shoulder and he tags Dawson in. They catapult Big E into the middle rope and Dawson gets a near fall. Dawson with a leg drop followed by an elbow drop and then a diving head butt for a near fall. Wilder tags in and Dawson with a leg drop assisted by Wilder for a near fall. Wilder with a body scissors. Big E with punches but Wilder runs Big E into the turnbuckles. Dawson and Wilder double team Big E. Dawson tags in and Dawson hits a back elbow. Woods is down and not moving against the ringside barrier. Dawson with an elbow to the bridge of the nose for a near fall.

Dawson with a body scissors and he runs his forearm across the face. Dawson sends Big E into the turnbuckles. Dawson with a European uppercut in the corner. Dawson with a kick to the midsection. Big E with an Irish whip that sends Dawson sternum first into the turnbuckles. Woods starts to get back to the apron but Wilder tags in and Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. Dawson and Woods tag in and Woods with a forearm to Wilder and Dawson misses a splash. Woods with a forearm and back elbow followed by a series of kicks. Woods with a head scissors take down. Wilder with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot and Woods with an Honor Roll to Wilder. Woods with an enzuigiri followed by a slingshot DDT for a near fall. Wilder kicks Woods in the knee to escape the hold.

Big E goes for a spear through the ropes but Wilder moves. Wilder is caught by Big E on a suicide dive attempt. Wilder and Dawson give Big E a Shatter Machine on the floor. Dawson gets back into the ring and Wilder tags in. Wilder and Dawson surround Woods but Woods with punches to Wilder and Dawson. Wilder with a chop block to Woods. Dawson tags in and Woods with punches to Dawson. They hit Shatter Machine on Woods and WIlder tells Dawson to go after the knee. They take the knee brace off Woods.

Dawson with a Trailer Hitch on Woods. Woods tries to get to the ropes while WIlder pulls the ropes away. Woods taps out.

Winners: The Revival (new Champions)

Scott says finally you are welcome. The tag titles are no longer covered in pancake batter. You can all consider yourselves revived. Dash asks Scott if he hears that. He says finally no more stupid trombone or hip swivels. It sounds like the old school has quieted the new noise. Scott says later tonight you will get a bigger treat. Randy Orton will extinguish the flame that Kofi Kingston lit at Wrestlemania and finally, it will be a new day, yes it will.

Charly Caruso is wiht the Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Charly asks about what happened on Smackdown and Alexa stops Charly. Nikki says she showed Mandy on Tuesday and they are going to retain the title.

The boom mic drops down and Truth apologizes to Other Carmella. Alexa tells everyone that Truth is here and they can get him in the back.

The 24/7 Chase Committee goes after Truth and Carmella.

Match Number Four: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross versus Fire and Desire (Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose)

Nikki and Mandy start things off and they lock up. Mandy slams Nikki. Mandy with a cartwheel over Nikki and Nikki with a clothesline. Nikki mocks Mandy and gyrates, forcing Mandy to tag in Sonya. Nikki with a sleeper and Sonya with a snap mare. Sonya with an arm bar and Nikki gets a near fall with a rollup. Nikki with an Irish whip and Alexa tags in. Nikki with a splash into the corner and Alexa gets a near fall. Mandy tags in. Alexa with a drop toe hold and Alexa with forearms in the corner. Alexa blocks a kick and slaps Mandy.

Alexa blocks a punch and Mandy yells at her for hitting her in the face. Alexa with a slap and a knee drop combination for a near fall.

The 24/7 crew make their way to the ring and R Truth is in the ring and Alexa gets a near fall with a rollup. Truth leaves through the crowd. Mandy with a waist lock and Sonya tags in. Mandy blocks an O’Connor Roll and Sonya with a forearm for a near fall. Sonya sends Alexa into the corner and Mandy tags in and kicks Alexa. Sonya tags in and Mandy with a delayed vertical suplex and Sonya with a running knee for a near fall. Sonya with a body scissors.

Alexa escapes and punches Sonya. Sonya with a kick and Mandy tags in. Mandy with forearms. Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Mandy and Alexa miss slaps and then both women connect with forearms at the same time and both go down. Sonya and Nikki tag in and Nikki with forearms. Nikki with a splash into the corner followed by a bulldog. Mandy is sent to the floor. Nikki with a belly-to-back suplex. Nikki goes to the turnbuckles and hits a cross body for a near fall. Alexa tags in and she goes to the turnbuckles but Sonya pushes Nikki into the ropes and Alexa is crotched. Mandy pulls Nikki to the floor. Sonya with a slam off the turnbuckles and Mandy tags in. They go high low with a knee and leg sweep combination but Nikki breaks up the cover.

Nikki tags in and goes up top and misses a double stomp but rolls through. Mandy misses a knee into the corner and Nikki with a hanging swinging neck breaker for the three count.

Winners: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss (retain Championship)

We take a look back at the Cruiserweight Title Match from the Kickoff Show when Drew Gulak retained the title. We also look at AJ Styles successfully defending the US Title against Cedric Alexander.

Sami Zayn has something to say before our next match. Sami says the people have shown him disrespect and so did the Undertaker. Sami says he sustained a neck injury as a result of the choke slam. Sami says he is still here to support the man he liberated.

Match Number Five: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) versus Miz

They lock up and Sami has the Lio Rush mic set up to do live commentary. Miz with an arm drag into an arm bar. Nakamura with an arm bar into a hammer lock. Miz with a reversal. Nakamura with an elbow and snap mare but he misses kicks. Miz wiht a jab. Nakamura tells Miz to COME ON. Miz with chops followed by a knee to the midsection and boot to the head and he gets a near fall. Miz with a chop. Miz tells Nakamura to COME ON and Miz sends Nakamuare to the apron and then knocks Nakamura off the apron. Miz throws Sami’s mic up the ramp.

Nakamura with a kick to knock Miz off the apron when Sami distracted the Miz. Nakamura with a running knee lift with Miz’ head hanging over the apron and then Nakamura with a knee drop off the apron to the back of the head. Nakamura with kicks to the chest. Miz blocks a kick but Natkamura recovers and kicks Miz. Miz with a kick to the leg while the other one is in the ropes. Miz with kicks to Nakamura and Miz with a running knee into the corner followed by a second one.

Miz with a running clothesline into the corner and then Miz goes up top and hits a double sledge for a near fall. Nakamura escapes a figure four leg lock attempt and Nakamura goes for a cross arm breaker but Miz with a rollup for a near fall. Miz with a kick and DDT. Miz gets a near fall. Miz with kicks to the chest. Miz misses the round kick and Nakamura with a rollup for a near fall. Nakamura with a snap mare and he kicks Miz. Nakamura with a kick and a sliding German suplex. Nakamura with a sit out gourdbuster. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Miz moves and Nakamura hits the turnbuckles. Miz hyperextends the knee and then he applies the figure four leg lock. Nakamura gets to the ropes to force Miz to release the hold.

Nakamura with an inside cradle for a near fall. Miz with kicks and Zayn trips Sami. Nakamura with a knee to the back of the head and Nakamura gets a near fall. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa and Miz avoids it and hits Skull Crushing Finale but Zayn gets onto the apron and the referee argues with him and sends him away. Miz is unable to cover Nakamura. Miz goes after Zayn and Nakamura with a kick to the head. They return to the ring and Nakamura hits Kinshasa for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura (retains championship)

We are told about the WWE Draft on October 11th and 14th.

Match Number Six: Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch versus Sasha Banks

Becky slaps Sasha and slams her face into the mat. Becky blocks a kick and hits a dragon screw leg whip and a running forearm into the corner. Becky with a snap mare and Sasha goes for her version of DisArmHer but Becky is able to get it locked in for a moment but Sasha gets to the floor. Becky with a baseball slide to Sasha’s back. Becky comes off the ring steps with a forearm. They return to the ring and Becky with kicks. Becky goes to the turnbuckles but Sasha pulls Becky off the turnbuckles and Sasha with kicks. Sasha chokes Becky in the corner.

Sasha with a snap mare and kick to the back. Sasha chokes Becky in the ropes and Sasha with a knee to the head. Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha stretches Becky but Becky gets to her feet but she cannot get Sasha’s shoulders to the mat. Sasha kicks Becky to the mat and the Sasha with Meteora. Sasha with knees to the ribs. Sasha with a facebuster and kick to the head for a near fall. Sasha goes for a slam but Becky escapes. Becky with a springboard kick when Sasha misses a move into the corner. Sasha blocks the exploder. Becky with a kick but Sasha with a kick and Sasha stretches Becky from the turnbuckles.

Becky with a drop kick as Sasha comes off the turnbuckles. Both women are down and the referee starts his count. Sasha gets to her knees first and she punches Becky. Becky with a forearm and clotheslines. Becky with European uppercuts and a kick followed by an exploder. Becky with knees to Sasha but Sasha catches Becky and goes for Banks Statement but Becky but Becky gets to her feet and hits an exploder. Becky goes to the turnbuckles and hits a leg drop for a near fall.

Becky puts Sasha on the turnbuckles and Sasha knocks Becky to the mat and Sasha with Meteora for a near fall. Sasha shows her frustration by screaming. Sasha with a running double knee strike in the corner and then Sasha goes to the apron and she comes back into the ring and goes for Banks Statement but Becky counters into DisArmHer and Sasha escapes. Backy applies DisArmHer and Sasha gets to the ropes. Becky with a drop kick to Sasha against the ropes. Becky goes to the turnbuckles and hits a missile drop kick. Becky gets a near fall.

Becky kicks Sasha in the arm. Sasha puts Becky in the turnbuckles and Sasha with a lungblower and then she hits a second one and Banks applies Banks Statement. Becky tries to get to the ropes but Sasha keeps Becky from getting to the ropes. Becky rolls through for a near fall. Sasha goes to the floor. Sasha gets a chair and brings it into teh ring but the referee takes it. Sasha goes under the ring for another chair and she hits Becky in the ribs with it. Sasha with a Shining Wizard for a near fall.

Sasha brings the chair into the ring and the referee takes it. Becky grabs the chair and hits the referee with it when Sasha moves.

Winner: Sasha Banks (by disqualification) [Becky retains championship]

Becky hits Sasha with the chair while the referee is still down. Sasha goes to the floor and Becky goes after Sasha but Sasha kicks Becky and goes through the crowd. Becky attacks Sasha in the aisle. Sasha and Becky exchange punches up the aisle. Becky applies DisArmHer in the railing. They fight into the concourse and food is involved. They make their way back into the arena.

Sasha kicks Becky as they go down the aisle. They make their way back into the ringside area but Sasha spears Becky into the ringside barrier. Sasha sends Becky into the apron and then the ringside barrier. Sasha has the chair but Becky with a kick to the midsection. Becky hits Sasha in the back with the chair. Becky sits on the chair and then she sends Sasha into the chair a few times. Becky with DisArmHer in the chair. Other officials and agents make their way to the ring and pull Becky away from Sasha.

Match Number Seven: WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston versus Randy Orton

They lock up and Orton backs Kofi into the corner and Orton with a clean break, thanks to the referee getting between them. They lock up and Orton with a side head lock. Orton with a shoulder tackle. Orton with a waist lock and Kofi with a standing switch. Orton with an elbow and side head lock take down. Kofi with a forearm and Orton with a shoulder tackle and pose. Kofi with a jumping back elbow and forearm into teh corner. Kofi with another forearm into the corner. Orton goes to the floor to stop Kofi’s momentum. Orton goes halfway up the ramp and Kofi does Orton’s pose on the turnbuckles.

They lock up and Orton backs Kofi into the corner but Orton misses a punch and Kofi with a chop. Kofi with a chop. Kofi with chops as Orton tries to get away. Orton with a thumb to the eye. Orton with chops. Orton with a running shoulder tackle that knocks Kofi off the apron. Orton sends Kofi face first into the announce tables and then Orton drops Kofi onto the ringside barrier. Orton with a suplex on the floor. Orton with a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton gets a near fall when they get back into the ring. Orton with another near fall.

Orton with an Irish whip and Kofi with a missile drop kick. Orton sends Kofi shoulder first into the ring post. Orton takes time to pose while the referee checks on Kofi. Kofi blocks being sent into the ring steps and Kofi with chops and punches. Orton sends Kofi back into the ring. Orton with an Irish whip but Kofi with a clothesline out of the corner. Orton sends Kofi to the apron and Kofi with a forearm. Kofi with a springboard forearm and both men are down. Kofi with chops and a drop kick. Kofi with a leaping clothesline and he sets for the Boom Drop. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Orton counters and hits a back breaker for a near fall. Orton goes for the hanging DDT but Kofi with a back body drop.

Kofi with a plancha onto Orton. Orton is sent back into the ring and Kofi goes up top and hits a cross body but Orton rolls through and gets a near fall. Orton avoids SOS and Orton with a drop kick for a near fall. Kofi blocks a punch and connects with punches and kicks. Orton rakes the eyes. Kofi with SOS for a near fall. Kofi goes up top but Orton hits the ropes and crotches Kofi. Orton sets for a superplex but Kofi blocks it. Kofi with a head butt and Orton with punches.

Orton with more punches and Orton goes back for the superplex. Kofi escapes and he drops Orton on the turnbuckles. Orton with a power slam. Orton gets a near fall. Orton sets for the hanging DDT and hits it. Orton looks around and then he twists to the mat and pounds on it to set up the RKO. Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Orton runs into a pendulum kick. Orton with an RKO and Kofi’s leg is on the bottom rope to stop the count. Orton stands over Kofi and he sets for the running kick. Kofi avoids the kick and Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (retains Championship)

We go to the Street Profits in the back.

Montez says the show is far from over. On Raw, we will have the King of the Ring Finals. Angelo says he is rolling with Chad Gable. Montez says Chad will be King of the Ring and then he does the theme from the Lion King and Rikishi comes out. Rifiki raises Chad for all of the WWE Universe to see a new King. Hakuna Matata.

Booker T shows up in full King regalia. He says on the eve of the King of The Ring Final, he gives his royal declaration on who he thinks will win.

Angelo interrupts King Booka and he asks Booka to Knight him. Angelo says he would love to be called the Dark Knight, Sir Angelo Dawkins.

Booker wants to know if he heard that. He tells Angelo and Montez to get their mind right.

Booker wants to know if you can dig that . . . SUCKAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

Match Number Eight: No Disqualification Match: Erick Rowan versus Roman Reigns

Roman attacks Rowan on the floor and they brawl before they go into the ring to officially start the match. Roman with punches from the turnbuckles but Rowan with a back elbow. Rowan sends Roman to the floor and Rowan with forearms. Rowan Irish whips Roman into the ringside barrier. Rowan sends Roman face first into the announce table. Rowan sends Roman into the ringside barrier again. Rowan with punches and he goes for a shoulder but Roman moves and Rowan hits the ring steps. Roman gets a kendo stick while Rowan picks up the ring steps and he hits Roman with it and Roman goes over the ringside barrier into the crowd. Rowan gets a kendo stick and hits Roman.

Rowan sends Roman into a trash can. Rowan with forearms to the back. Rowan hits Roman with a trash can. Roman with punches and that sends Rowan over the ringside barrier and into the ringside area. Roman with Drive By. Roman arranges the announce table. Rowan with a running cross body on the floor. Rowan punches Roman. Rowan chokes Roman in the corner. Rowan with a slam. Rowan with an elbow drop and then he follows with a splash. Rowan goes to the turnbuckles and hits a flying shoulder tackle for a near fall. Rowan kicks Roman in the ribs.

Roman with punches and Rowan with a uranage for a near fall. Rowan punches Roman. Roman clotheslines Rowan over the top rope but Rowan lands on his feet and he pulls Roman to the floor. Rowan sends Roman into the ring post and then he rips off the cover of the LED board on the apron and then Rowan drops Roman on the exposed part and connects with a running boot. Rowan gets a near fall. Rowan throws the ring steps into the ring. Roman avoids the steps and hits a Samoan drop for a near fall.

Rowan misses a splash and Roman hits Rowan with the ring steps followed by a Superman punch for a near fall. Rowan goes to the floor. Rowan catches Roman off the ring steps and hits a power bomb through the table. Rowan gets a near fall. They go back to the floor. Rowan sends Roman into the timekeeper’s area. Rowan hits Roman in the back of the head with the ring bell. Rowan punches Roman. Rowan sends Roman into a production case. Roman sends Rowan into the sound board. Roman punches Rowan. Rowan with a claw slam through a table. Rowan carries Roman back to the stage. Rowan gets the jib camera but Roman hits Rowan with something. Roman hits Rowan with the jib camera. Roman hits Rowan again with the camera.

Roman with a Superman punch on the stage and Rowan goes down the ramp. Roman sets for a spear down the ramp but Luke Harper wtih a boot. Rowan with a splash and Harper with a discus clothesline to Roman. Rowan with a claw slam for the three count.

Winner: Erick Rowan

Seth Rollins is asked about defending his Universal Title. Charly mentions that Braun says Seth lost the titles. Seth says it was the team that lost, but he cannot focus on that. The future is the Universal Title Match. He has all the respect in the world for Braun and he considers him a friend. Tonight is not his time. He slayed a beast at Summerslam and he adds a monster tonight.

Match Number Nine: Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins versus Braun Strowman

Strowman with a shoulder tackle. Rollins lands on his feet when Strowman tries to flip him. Rollins with three super kicks to send Strowman to the mat. Rollins with a frog splash but Strowman with a powerful kick out. Strowman catches Rollins and sends Seth to the mat. Braun with a biel. Strowman with a head butt. Strowman punches Rowan in the ribs and then connects with an uppercut. Strowman with another head butt but he goes for a shoulder in the corner but Rollins moves and Strowman hits the ring post. Rollins with a springboard knee to the head and Rollins with a second one. Rollins goes up top and Strowman catches Rollins ahd hits a clothesline to the chest. Strowman goes to the floor and he goes for the running shoulder tackle and hits it.

Rollins is sent back into the ring and Rollins goes back to the floor and Strowman with another running shoulder tackle. Strowman sends Rollins into the ringside barrier. Braun goes for another shoulder tackle and Rollins sees it coming and he sends Strowman into the announce table with a drop toe hold. Rollins sets for a suicide dive and he sends Strowman into the announce table. Rollins goes for another suicide dive and he sends Strowman over what is left of the table. Rollins goes for a third suicide dive but Strowman catches him. Rollins escapes a slam and Rollins with a super kick and then he sends Strowman onto the announce table. Rollins goes up top and Strowman gets up and sends Rollins to the mat.

Strowman goes up top and Rollins goes to the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex and Strowman sends Rollins face first to the mat. Strowman with a frog splash but Strowman holds his knee. Strowman gets a near fall. Strowman gets Rollins up but Rollins counters into a sleeper. Strowman with a snap mare but Rollins with a Stomp and Strowman kicks out at one. Rollins with another Stomp for a near fall. Rollins with another Stomp for a near fall. Rollins sets for another Stomp but Strowman gets him up and his knee gives out. Rollins with a Pedigree and Stomp for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins (retains championship)

As Seth celebrates on the stage, the lights go out and Bray Wyatt appears and he gives Seth Rollins Sister Abigail on the stage.

Bray stands over Seth and he gives him the mandible claw.

We hear Bray’s laugh and we go to credits.

