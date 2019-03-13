WWE Color Commentator Said A Bad Word During Fastlane “Watch Along” (Video)

WWE decided to try something new with their social media platforms on Sunday night by holding a “Watch Along” live stream with host Pat McAfee and various WWE Superstars backstage during the Fastlane pay-per-view event in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans heard candid commentary from WWE Superstars and got live reactions to the matches.

During the live stream — which aired on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter — WWE color commentator Nigel McGuinness dropped an F-bomb.

“You stopped me f—ing stumbling my words,” McGuinness said to McAfee.

McGuinness immediately acknowledged his mistake, saying, “I did use the F-word, live, and I just broke the first curse (rule).”

McAfee then got up from his seat and pointed to a note next to the camera, which had no cursing listed as the number one rule.

The “Watch Along” replay was pulled from WWE’s YouTube channel by Monday morning. A person watching the live stream captured video of McGuinness dropping the F-bomb and posted it on reddit.