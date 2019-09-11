WWE Commentary Teams Rumor, Latest News On EC3

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about possible changes being made to the WWE television product over the next several weeks:

– As previously noted, EC3 was mentioned on WWE’s internal injuries list. Fightful.com provided an update on EC3’s condition:

“EC3 was banged up in a match with Titus O誰eil due to some sloppy body slams but is said to be fine now.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR