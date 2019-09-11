WWE Commentary Teams Rumor, Latest News On EC3

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about possible changes being made to the WWE television product over the next several weeks:

Hearing that significant changes are coming to the commentary teams once the SD to FOX move happens in a few weeks. All shows will be impacted, including RAW. A source has said the return of the 2 man booth is coming. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 11, 2019

– As previously noted, EC3 was mentioned on WWE’s internal injuries list. Fightful.com provided an update on EC3’s condition:

“EC3 was banged up in a match with Titus O誰eil due to some sloppy body slams but is said to be fine now.”