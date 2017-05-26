WWE Comments On Child “Batista Bomb” Death

There was a recent news story about a two-year-old girl dying after reportedly being slammed by her mother’s boyfriend. The boyfriend was allegedly performing wrestling moves on the child which included the “Batista Bomb.” The boyfriend was arrested for abuse of neglect of a child and the mother was also arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

WWE issued a statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice.There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision.”