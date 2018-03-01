WWE Concerned Over Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WrestleMania 34

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Braun Strowman was pulled from his match with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz due to internal concern over the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania 34.

It was noted that the sports entertainment company wants to have a backup plan in case damaging evidence against Reigns may come out of the investigation that filmmaker Jon Bravo is doing.

As noted, Reigns was implicated in a steroid ring by jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez, along with actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel. Reigns has denied any accusations.

As of this writing, there is no word on what Strowman will be doing at the biggest event of the year for the WWE, but he could end up in a match with Elias or Samoa Joe.

It should be noted that Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that the Intercontinental Title match at Mania will feature Miz, Elias, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Five-Way match.