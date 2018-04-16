WWE Confirms Format Of Greatest Royal Rumble Match

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has provided some more details on the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event.

He has confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s Greatest Royal Rumble match will have a Royal Rumble format with separate entrances, as opposed to a battle royal with all competitors starting in the ring.

In a follow-up, WWE rep stated that the company has yet to decide on the prize (title shot, etc) for the winner of the Saudi Arabia Rumble — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 16, 2018

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Universal Title Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Singles Match: John Cena vs. Triple H

Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Wyatt/Hardy or the Revival

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: TBA vs. TBA

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Bludgeon Brothers © vs. The Usos

WWE Title Match: TBA vs. TBA

WWE United States Title Match: TBA vs. TBA