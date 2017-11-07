WWE Confirms Major Title Change (Spoiler)

As noted, AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal at tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England to become the new WWE Champion. The match will air tonight on the USA Network.

WWE confirmed the historic title change with the following:

New champion crowned at SmackDown LIVE in U.K. AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to capture the WWE Championship at SmackDown LIVE in Manchester, U.K., WWE.com can confirm. This marks The Phenomenal One’s second reign as WWE Champion, and it is also the first time in history that the WWE Championship has changed hands outside of North America. Find out how it all went down and how it affects the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series by tuning into SmackDown LIVE tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

