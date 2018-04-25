WWE Confirms Rey Mysterio’s Status For Greatest Royal Rumble Event

WWE issued the following:

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — The Cruiserweight Championship Match featuring Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto will take place at the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.

In addition, 13-time World Champion Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, three-time World Champion Rey Mysterio, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali have officially entered the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match.

The Greatest Royal Rumble will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East on Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT (with a special one-hour Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT). The event will air live in the Middle East at 7 p.m. AST on MBC Action, KSA Sports 1, Abu Dhabi Sports 1 and Abu Dhabi Sports 6, as well as stream live on Dawri Plus.

The final Greatest Royal Rumble card is set and includes:

The first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match (Preview)

John Cena vs. Triple H (Preview)

Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev (Preview)

Universal Championship Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Preview)

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Preview)

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Bálor (Preview)

United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh (Preview)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (Preview)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos (Preview)

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto (Preview)

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invite the world to celebrate this signature event. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.