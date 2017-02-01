wwe-raw5

WWE Confirms The Undertaker’s RAW Return And Shawn Michaels For Next Week

Published On 01/02/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

As we first noted on Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were being advertised for next week’s RAW from Los Angeles.

WWE has confirmed that Michaels and Taker will be appearing next week and it looks like Michaels will be there to promote WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” as speculated.

