WWE Considering Retirement Match For Kurt Angle At WrestleMania, Stephanie McMahon – DX

— There has reportedly been talk of Kurt Angle competing in a retirement match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio

Meltzer noted Angle is likely scheduled for WrestleMania regardless of whether there is a retirement stipulation attached, but it isn’t yet known who he might face.

— Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate D-Generation X — Triple H, Road Dogg, Chyna, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels and Billy Gunn — on their upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Stephanie was a member of DX herself as she joined the group in 1999 when her on-screen character got married to Triple H.