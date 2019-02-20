WWE Considering Retirement Match For Kurt Angle At WrestleMania, Stephanie McMahon – DX

— There has reportedly been talk of Kurt Angle competing in a retirement match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio
Meltzer noted Angle is likely scheduled for WrestleMania regardless of whether there is a retirement stipulation attached, but it isn’t yet known who he might face.
— Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate D-Generation X — Triple H, Road Dogg, Chyna, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels and Billy Gunn — on their upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.
It’s about time the #WWEHOF got shaken up a bit! Congratulations to all the members of #DX: @TripleH @WWERoadDogg @ChynaJoanLaurer @TheRealXPac @ShawnMichaels @RealBillyGunn!!! https://t.co/b4lbjj0YyT
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 19, 2019
Stephanie was a member of DX herself as she joined the group in 1999 when her on-screen character got married to Triple H.