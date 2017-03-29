hardy-boys2

WWE Continues Teasers On The Hardy Boyz, Matt Hardy Responds

Over the past week, WWE has made various references to the Hardys on social media, fueling speculation that the team will be returning to the company.

The WWE Universe twitter account made a reference to The Hardys by using the Matt’s “wonderful” phrase:

Matt was quick to respond:

