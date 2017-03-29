WWE Continues Teasers On The Hardy Boyz, Matt Hardy Responds
Published On 03/29/2017 | News
Over the past week, WWE has made various references to the Hardys on social media, fueling speculation that the team will be returning to the company.
The WWE Universe twitter account made a reference to The Hardys by using the Matt’s “wonderful” phrase:
That match was pretty WONDERFUL, wasn't it? #WAMWednesday https://t.co/N4jK1B4KVx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 29, 2017
Matt was quick to respond:
YEEEAAAASSS, it was absolutely..@WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/tOLAH3uUQC
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 29, 2017