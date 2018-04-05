WWE Could Be Changing Name Of Injured Star, Daniel Bryan Trains For Return

– WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term Colin Cassady which could be a sign that WWE is going to drop the Big Cass name. If you recall, he went by this name early in his NXT run. There has been recent speculation about Cass changing his name and look when he returns to WWE TV.

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released another Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 34 Diary video. The clip features him training for Sunday’s in-ring return with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34.