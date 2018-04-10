WWE Could Be Making Some Changes To Their Network

It’s just a matter of time before the WWE introduces tiers to their streaming service, WWE Network.

During the WrestleMania 34 conference call with WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, they talked about a wide variety of financial topics about WWE including a potential premium tier of the WWE Network.

Barrios indicated that this is something that WWE is considering and that it could happen “sooner rather than later.”

To explain, it basically means that WWE could add an additional tier at a higher price point which features extra content. In the past, WWE has surveyed fans on the topic of a premium-priced tier of the WWE Network.