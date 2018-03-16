WWE Could Be Moving Away From Brooklyn, NY For SummerSlam Weekend In 2019

It appears that WWE is planning to make some changes to the SummerSlam event.

WWE’s biggest event of the Summer returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the fourth straight year on August 19, 2018. The sports entertainment company will also host NXT Takeover, Raw, and SmackDown Live at the arena during this weekend.

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE will be moving the location in 2019 for these events. Keep it in mind that this should be concerned a rumor for now.

“SummerSlam, and the surrounding weekend events, are moving on from Brooklyn after this upcoming year. Location still TBD, but high probability of SummerSlam being held at a stadium venue. Likely a MLB stadium.”