WWE Couple Planning To Have Kids, WWE Wishes Impact Wrestling Star A Happy Birthday, Samu

– Naomi and Jimmy Uso are planning to have kids.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed Monday that she and her husband are looking to have kids of their own.

Randy Orton posted a video today on Instagram of kids playing in his inground swimming pool, which led Naomi to respond, “We are on the way with our kids.”

You can check out the video Orton posted here.

#memorialdayweekend #smackdownlive #outtanowhere #rko @kim.orton01 @wwe A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on May 29, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

– Celebrating a birthday today is Hornswoggle, who turns 31-years-old.

WWE sent out this message wishing the former Superstar and Cruiserweight Champion a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to former #WWE Superstar, @wwehornswoggle! #HappyBirthdayHornswoggle A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 29, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Hornswoggle, who was released by WWE last May, now competes under the name Swoggle for Impact Wrestling and on the independent scene.

Also celebrating a birthday today is former WWE Superstar Samu of The Headshrinkers. He turns 54.