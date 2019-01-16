WWE Couple Reportedly Asks To Be Released From The Company

After it was reported earlier today that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder requested to be released from WWE, another tandem is looking to leave the sports-entertainment organization.

According to a report by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Mike and Maria Kanellis recently asked for WWE officials to release them from their respective contracts.

Sources in WWE tell Satin that Mike and Maria have been unhappy with the way they’ve been used in WWE for a while and requested to be released a few weeks ago.

Mike and Maria Kanellis signed with WWE in April 2017 and debuted in June at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Months later, Mike revealed he had been battling addiction and Maria announced she was pregnant. Mike wasn’t used much on television until joining 205 Live last October with Maria by his side.

WWE doesn’t always grant release requests, so it’s possible nothing comes of this and the couple is simply paid to sit at home until their respective contracts expire.

Mike hasn’t wrestled at all since December 4, where he teamed with TJP in a loss to The Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team Match on 205 Live. They’ve continued to travel to 205 Live tapings since then, but haven’t been used much. Their displeasure was worked into last week’s show as Mike and Maria talked to 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick backstage about how they haven’t been on the show in five weeks. Maria complained about being away from their baby girl and wasting time on planes to do nothing. Maria told him that the newcomers will have to go through Mike. They did not appear on last night’s show.

For what it’s worth, Mike is now selling T-shirts through Pro Wrestling Tees under his real name, Mike Bennett. As for Maria, she’s been posting risque photos on Instagram. Before last week’s 205 Live taping, she posted a photo of herself in just her underwear. She also recently posted a photo of herself teasing pulling down her underwear.

Maria recently vented about her husband’s position with the company on Twitter:

So why is this guy not on TV? SMH https://t.co/lssPPMlubE — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 15, 2019