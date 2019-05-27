WWE Couple Teases Departure, Update On AEW – NJPW

– NJPW GM Michael Craven released a statement to Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso regarding the promotion’s status with AEW:

“New Japan and Jon Moxley came to terms on an agreement some time ago, completely independently of All Elite. Our understanding is that he is free to wrestle in Japan. We wish AEW well, but have no working relationship as of now.”

– Maria Kanellis teased that her and her husband Mike could be leaving WWE soon: