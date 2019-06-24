WWE Creative Departure, New Method To Boost Attendance

– It appears that WWE creative team member Ryan Alpert, known as “Mr. Bootyworth” in a segment with The New Day from last year, has departed the company. Alpert wrote the following on Instagram:

– PWInsider.com noted the following about WWE’s latest technique in trying to boost live event attendance:

“Our pal Crazy Joe sent word that when he took his son to the movies yesterday in Pennsylvania, a localized ad for the upcoming WWE live event in Wilkes-Barre, PA played on the screen right before the previews began, featuring Braun Strowman cutting a promo about coming to Wilkes-Barre.”