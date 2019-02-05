WWE Creative Team Member Announces Departure

WWE creative team member Kazeem Famuyide announced his departure from the company and issued the following comments on social media:

“The journey was incredible, the experience was immeasurable, and the respect that I’ll have for every single man and woman that helps put this show together every week will never ever dissipate.”

“Also, a big thank you to the extremely kind and thoughtful @HeymanHustle, a guy who always sought me out to make sure i was good, give advice, help me with my writing and how to maneuver in the machine. Thank you so much.”

“The WWE creative team are some of the most incredibly hard working, talented, funny, smart and passionate people I’ve ever worked with. They get a s— ton of unnecessary online hate and 98% of you who criticize them wouldn’t last a week. They are brilliant.”